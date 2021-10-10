Bailard Inc. Invests $309,000 in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $98,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

