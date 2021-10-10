Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE:CPT opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $154.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

