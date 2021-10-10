Bailard Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $9,052,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $961.41 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.