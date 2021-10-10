Bailard Inc. Takes $362,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after buying an additional 167,646 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $32.93 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.