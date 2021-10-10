Bailard Inc. Takes $452,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,989 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

