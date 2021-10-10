Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $185.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.