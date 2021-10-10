Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $257,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ITT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

