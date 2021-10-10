Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $722.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $507.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

