Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FOX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

