Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott by 73.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 166.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 6.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $926.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

