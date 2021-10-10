Bamco Inc. NY Buys 72,230 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,230 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $29,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE ELS opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

