Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,333 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

ADPT opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,960 shares in the company, valued at $65,656,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,773 shares of company stock worth $3,144,291 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

