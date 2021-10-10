Bamco Inc. NY Has $15.88 Million Holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.32% of Acutus Medical worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFIB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 217,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,351 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 109,022.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 482,968 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.