Bamco Inc. NY Has $25.13 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,840 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.40% of Littelfuse worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 365,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $277.44 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.32 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

