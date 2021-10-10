Bamco Inc. NY Has $37.82 Million Stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.70% of Diversey worth $37,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $3,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

DSEY opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

