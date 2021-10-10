Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 665,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $34,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 151.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 432.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $25.37 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

