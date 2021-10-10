Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.30. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 155,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,099. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

