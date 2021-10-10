Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

