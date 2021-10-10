BancorpSouth Bank Has $1.35 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BancorpSouth Bank cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,451,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,395,000 after buying an additional 908,475 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $4,465,380 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

