BancorpSouth Bank Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

