BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

