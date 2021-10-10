BancorpSouth Bank Trims Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil makes up about 5.1% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank owned about 0.97% of Murphy Oil worth $34,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE MUR opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

