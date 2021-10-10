Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.