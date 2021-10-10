Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 13,351 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,314,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,282,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,284,000 after purchasing an additional 109,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $90.00 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

