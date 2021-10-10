Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2,544.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Relx were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Relx by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Relx by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $29.24 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

