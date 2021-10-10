Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

NYSE:SM opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

