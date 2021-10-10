Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.75 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

BioNTech stock opened at $245.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.97.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.