Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $26,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,161,000 after buying an additional 186,571 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,993,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,267,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

