Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.99 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $204.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion and a PE ratio of -27.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.65.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $9,991,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,143,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,897,025. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

