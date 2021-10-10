Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.68 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $28,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

