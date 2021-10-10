Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 152,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 112,584 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 198,891 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQM opened at $51.58 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

