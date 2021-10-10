Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,361 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of CGI worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

