Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $29,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

