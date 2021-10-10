Barclays Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $129.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.11.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

