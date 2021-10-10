Barclays Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $33.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mplx has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

