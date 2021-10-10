Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 1,708.60 ($22.32) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a market cap of £132.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,442.21.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total transaction of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

