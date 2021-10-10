Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lagardère SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LGDDF opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Lagardère SCA has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

