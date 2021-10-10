Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.27.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $491.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

