Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAMXF. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF remained flat at $$92.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $67.24 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.43 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

