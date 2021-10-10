Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAMXF. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF remained flat at $$92.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $67.24 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
