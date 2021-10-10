Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

