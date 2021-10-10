Belt Finance (BELT) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.30 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.01 or 0.00012699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $50.30 million and $1.21 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00136240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00087511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,098.02 or 0.99879542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.24 or 0.06417608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,180,176 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

