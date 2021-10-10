Berenberg Bank Boosts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FEVR. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,361.11 ($30.85).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,433 ($31.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,314.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,412.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

