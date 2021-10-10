Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 809.40 ($10.57) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89). The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 815.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,474.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

