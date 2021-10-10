Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Raised to $72.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

BCYC opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,728. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

