BinaryX (BNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.12 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $115.89 million and $13.12 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 77.8% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $62.86 or 0.00113630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001400 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00739271 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 243.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,351,548 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,647 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

