BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Specifically, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,305 shares of company stock worth $23,633,581 in the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCAB has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

