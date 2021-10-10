bitCNY (BITCNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.15 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00067547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00136251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00087535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.53 or 1.00063350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.44 or 0.06432381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003263 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.