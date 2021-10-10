Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

