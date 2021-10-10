BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of The E.W. Scripps worth $192,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

