BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,132,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hawaiian worth $198,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

